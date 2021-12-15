Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    OFFICIAL: S Tyrin Woodby Signs with West Virginia

    The Mountaineers have received a National Letter of Intent from Tyrin Woodby.
    Author:

    S Tyrin Woodby

    Height: 6'1" Weight: 175 lbs

    Hometown: Baltimore, MD

    High school: St. Frances Academy

    Power Five Offers:

    Boston College, Maryland, Ole Miss, Pitt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

    Group of Five Offers:

    Read More

    Buffalo, Liberty, Marshall, Temple.

    Evaluation:

    Throughout his high school career, Ty Woodby has done it all. He's been a key playmaker at wide receiver, an explosive returner on special teams, and a very solid corner. Woodby has quick hips and rarely lets his receivers get behind him in deep pass coverage. Extremely athletic, flies all over the field, and is not afraid to come downhill to stop the run game. Playing wide receiver has helped him on the defensive side by understanding tendencies of what the receiver may try to do when given inside leverage, outside leverage, press coverage, or cushion. 

    Playing time projection:

    Should be able to compete for playing time on special teams right away and could make an impact on the defensive side of the ball by year two considering the current lack of depth at the position.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 4.05.30 PM
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: S Tyrin Woodby Signs with West Virginia

    24 seconds ago
    Asani Redwood
    Football

    OFFICIAL: EDGE Asani Redwood Signs with West Virginia

    14 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 3.26.55 PM
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: Lee Kpogba Signs with West Virginia

    25 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 1.37.11 PM
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: S Marques McLaurin Signs with West Virginia

    40 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 5.34.30 PM
    Football

    OFFICIAL: OL Sullivan Weidman Signs with West Virginia

    54 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 5.24.18 PM
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: TE Corbin Page Signs with West Virginia

    1 hour ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 5.16.07 PM
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: WR Jarel Williams Signs with West Virginia

    1 hour ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-14 at 3.35.39 PM
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: CB Jacolby Spells Signs with West Virginia

    1 hour ago