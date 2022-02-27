Skip to main content

Update on WVU QB Commit Raheim Jeter Following Surgery

Some great news on the future West Virginia quarterback.

Last week, West Virginia quarterback commit Raheim Jeter (Spartanburg, SC) suffered a gun shot wound to his left leg and will need surgery, according to a post his mother, Latresha Hughes, made on Facebook.

"Some may not know, my son Raheim Jeter was involved in a road rage incident on Friday, February 18th, 2022. He was shot in his left leg and will have surgery soon. I'm asking that everybody keep us in your prayers. I can't say much about the incident because I don't know everything, but I will say my God is awesome! Thanks to everyone who reached out and continue to pray for him."

Over the weekend, the official Twitter account of Spartanburg High School football posted a tweet providing an update on Jeter following the procedure. 

Jeter committed to West Virginia back on December 20th, becoming the 2nd member of the 2023 recruiting class. As a junior, Jeter passed for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He chose the Mountaineers over Kentucky and other offers from Auburn, Charlotte, Georgia, Memphis, Missouri, Temple, and Virginia Tech.

