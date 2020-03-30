WATCH: Interview with WVU Hoops Signee Isaiah Cottrell

West Virginia will be a force to be reckoned with in the 2020-21 season, much due in part to the plethora of bigs that Bob Huggins will be able to rotate throughout each game. Back are Derek Culver, Oscar Tshiebwe and Gabe Osabuohien and adding to that ferocious frontcourt is coveted recruit Isaiah Cottrell.

Cottrell spent the first part of his high school career at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, NV before transferring to Huntington Prep to once again play in the Mountain State. He chose West Virginia over an impressive list of offers stemming from Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Creighton, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, LSU, Marquette, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, St. John's, Stanford, Syracuse, Texas Tech, TCU, UCLA, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington and several others. Safe to say, he could have chosen to go anywhere in the country, but ultimately chose to play for Bob Huggins and West Virginia.

At some point, Tshiebwe and Culver will depart from the program and turn pro. Then, Cottrell will be the premiere guy on the inside. Until that day comes, expect Cottrell to come off of the bench and provide the Mountaineers with some solid bench minutes.

What do you think Cottrell's ceiling is? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.