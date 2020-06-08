WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 6 | WVU TE Commit Victor Wikstrom

Today on The Schuyler Callihan Show, we are joined by class of 2021 West Virginia tight end commit Victor Wikstrom, who comes by way of Stockholm, Sweden.

Wikstrom talks about how he got started in football, what sold him on WVU, and what he is looking forward to the most about college football.

Who do you want to see next on the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.