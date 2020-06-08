MountaineerMaven
WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 6 | WVU TE Commit Victor Wikstrom

Schuyler Callihan

Today on The Schuyler Callihan Show, we are joined by class of 2021 West Virginia tight end commit Victor Wikstrom, who comes by way of Stockholm, Sweden.

Wikstrom talks about how he got started in football, what sold him on WVU, and what he is looking forward to the most about college football.

Who do you want to see next on the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

