WATCH: The Schuyler Callihan Show Ep. 8 | WVU CB Commit Andrew Wilson-Lamp

Schuyler Callihan

Today on The Schuyler Callihan Show, we are joined by West Virginia cornerback commit Andrew Wilson-Lamp.

Wilson-Lamp talks about the decision to commit to West Virginia, his relationship with the coaching staff/commits, and why he made the decision to play corner at West Virginia instead of wide receiver.

Who would you like to see come on the show next? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

