MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

WATCH: WVU Commit Andrew Wilson-Lamp Highlights

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia coaching staff has done an excellent job of identifying talent at the skill positions and being able to land those explosive playmakers. In the 2021 recruiting class, that explosive weapon is wide receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp (6'3", 180-pounds) of Massillion, OH.

Wilson-Lamp does a really good job of getting vertical and creating separation from defenders with his elite speed. He's a smooth runner, which makes it easy for him to come in and out of his breaks. He'll need to pad on about ten or so pounds so he can become more of a threat in the intermediate game and have the ability to absorb hits over the middle. Wilson-Lamp will give West Virginia an immediate deep ball threat in the passing game and a tall, lanky target to make those fade catches in the back of the end zone.

He made his commitment to West Virginia on January 27th, and has since picked up other offers from Kentucky, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Duke, Iowa State, Pitt, Wisconsin, and regional recruiting rival, Penn State. 

What do you think about Andrew Wilson-Lamp? Do you see him gaining playing time as a true freshman in 2021? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Poll Results: Does WVU's First National Title Come in Football or Basketball?

Mountaineer fans have spoken and we now have an answer

Schuyler Callihan

by

Hoosier1982

Kenny Robinson's Story Answers Some Questions, Raises New Ones

Former Mountaineer bears it all in letter to the Players' Tribune

Daniel Woods

Adams Named NWCA First-Team All-American

Sophomore completes one of the best seasons in school history

Daniel Woods

West Virginia's Opponent for the Big East-Big 12 Battle is Set

The West Virginia Mountaineers is set to take on old Big East rival

Christopher Hall

Oscar Tshiebwe NBA Scouting Report

Oscar Tshiebwe has his name in the NBA Draft, but will he keep it there? Here's what my thoughts and analysis are.

Anthony G. Halkias

Will Tshiebwe Leave West Virginia?

Last week, Oscar Tshiebwe decided to test NBA waters after he submitted paperwork to the NBA, but what exactly does this mean?

Anthony G. Halkias

by

AlexXavierWVUBoy

Meet Jevon Carter's Real MVP - Cynthia Johnson

Navigating the NBA as a rookie isn't easy, but Cynthia Johnson, Carter's MVP made it easier.

Anthony G. Halkias

by

Mmaker2

Oliver Luck Suing the XFL and Vince McMahon

Around a month ago the sports world, as well as the XFL came to halt. Now, former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck is suing the league.

Anthony G. Halkias

If Huggins Could Bring Back One Mountaineer Legend, Who Should it Be?

The Mountaineers have a lone scholarship remaining for next season, we take a look at which West Virginia legend should be taken for a National Championship run.

Quinn Burkitt

by

Mmaker2

WATCH: WVU QB Garrett Greene Highlights and Analysis

Get a sneak peek at the Mountaineers' freshman gunslinger

Schuyler Callihan