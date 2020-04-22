WATCH: WVU Commit Andrew Wilson-Lamp Highlights

The West Virginia coaching staff has done an excellent job of identifying talent at the skill positions and being able to land those explosive playmakers. In the 2021 recruiting class, that explosive weapon is wide receiver Andrew Wilson-Lamp (6'3", 180-pounds) of Massillion, OH.

Wilson-Lamp does a really good job of getting vertical and creating separation from defenders with his elite speed. He's a smooth runner, which makes it easy for him to come in and out of his breaks. He'll need to pad on about ten or so pounds so he can become more of a threat in the intermediate game and have the ability to absorb hits over the middle. Wilson-Lamp will give West Virginia an immediate deep ball threat in the passing game and a tall, lanky target to make those fade catches in the back of the end zone.

He made his commitment to West Virginia on January 27th, and has since picked up other offers from Kentucky, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Duke, Iowa State, Pitt, Wisconsin, and regional recruiting rival, Penn State.

What do you think about Andrew Wilson-Lamp? Do you see him gaining playing time as a true freshman in 2021? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

