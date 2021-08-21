WATCH: WVU Commit Aric Burton Records a Scoop & Score

The future Mountaineers makes a big defensive play in week one of the season.

West Virginia defensive end commit Aric Burton started his season off with a bang as he picked up a loose ball and took it back the other way for a 50-yard touchdown on Friday night against Ambassador Christian.

Burton will play game two of his regular season next week as Clearwater Academy International faces Gadsden County.

