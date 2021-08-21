August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

WATCH: WVU Commit Aric Burton Records a Scoop & Score

The future Mountaineers makes a big defensive play in week one of the season.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia defensive end commit Aric Burton started his season off with a bang as he picked up a loose ball and took it back the other way for a 50-yard touchdown on Friday night against Ambassador Christian.

Burton will play game two of his regular season next week as Clearwater Academy International faces Gadsden County.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-08-21 at 4.46.48 PM
Recruiting

WATCH: WVU Commit Aric Burton Records a Scoop & Score

USATSI_13137025_168388579_lowres
Area 304+

Inside Scoop: Tavon Austin's Chances of Making the Jaguars' Roster

Running back Leddie Brown (4)
Football

Will West Virginia Go Over or Under its Projected Win Total?

Nehlen_and_Brown
Football

WATCH: Don Nehlen Speaks to WVU Football Team

Doege 2
Football

Jarret Doege Named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Akeem Mesidor
Football

Jackson Believes Akheem Mesidor Has a Future in the NFL

Untitled design
Recruiting

2021 Schedules + Results for Each WVU Football Commit

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown presents the 2021 Tommy Nickolich Memorial Award to walk-on receiver Graeson Malashevich.
Football

WATCH: Walk-On WR Graeson Malashevich Receives Scholarship