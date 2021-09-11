September 11, 2021
WATCH: WVU Commit Justin Williams Goes for Over 300 Rushing Yards

Another huge night for the future West Virginia running back.
Author:
Publish date:

Leddie Brown will be heading off to the NFL after this season but West Virginia appears to be in pretty good shape once he departs. Tony Mathis and current true freshman Justin Johnson Jr. will form a strong duo at the top of the running back rotation while class of 2022 commit, Justin Williams, will be another option for the Mountaineers.

Williams has been on fire to start his senior season and had his best performance of the year (so far) by rushing for 355 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. That's good enough for an average of 11.5 yards per carry. 

Click here to take a look at Williams' highlights from Friday's game.

WATCH: WVU Commit Justin Williams Goes for Over 300 Rushing Yards

