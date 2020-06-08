MountaineerMaven
WATCH: WVU OL Commit Tomas Rimac Highlights & Analysis

Schuyler Callihan

Monday afternoon, West Virginia added another piece to the 2021 recruiting class with the addition of offensive lineman Tomas Rimac of Brunswick, Ohio.

Rimac chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Pitt, Purdue, Temple, Wisconsin, and several others.

Rimac is a big, strong, yet athletic offensive lineman. He squats a max of 525 lbs, benches 300 lbs, and runs a 4.8 40-yard dash. Rimac excels in the run blocking game and has great lateral movement and is often times used as a "puller". He will have some work to do in pass protection, but already has great footwork and technique - he will just need some fine tuning. 

At 6'6", 275-pounds, Rimac projects to be an offensive tackle at the collegiate level. At Brunswick High School, he's been lining up at left tackle, but he may fit better on the right side in Morgantown. Regardless, this is a quality find by the coaching staff and he should be a guy that works his way into the rotation by year two or three and has the traits to be a legitimate Big 12 starting tackle.

Rimac becomes the 11th member of West Virginia's 2021 class and the fifth hailing from the state of Ohio.

What do you think of the Mountaineers' latest commitment? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

