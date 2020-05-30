WATCH: WVU QB Commit Will Crowder Highlights & Analysis

Earlier this spring, West Virginia picked up its quarterback for the 2021 class, Will Crowder of Gardendale, Alabama.

Crowder chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Boise State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and several others.

He is a dual threat quarterback, but will do most of his damage through the air completing just over 70% of his passes for 2,615 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Crowder has really good touch on his downfield throws and leads the receiver into an open area of the field. Pocket presence and awareness of pressure are two quality traits that he possesses. Crowder has good zip on the ball and has a fairly quick release, but will need to continue strengthening his arm throughout his development.

Austin Kendall and Jarret Doege will be seniors in 2021 and freshman Garrett Greene will be entering his second year in the system. So with that being said, it is highly likely that Crowder will redshirt his freshman year, but could be in the mix for the starting job as early as 2022.

