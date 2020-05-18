MountaineerMaven
West Virginia an Early Favorite for 2023 Defensive Lineman

Schuyler Callihan

Recently, West Virginia extended an offer to class of 2023 defensive lineman Tyriq Blanding of Christ the King High School in Middle Village, New York.

"My initial thought and reactions were like wow, WVU is a big school and I was surprised they offered me at such a young age," Blanding said. "They're a good school with a great football program and from what I’ve seen about WVU it looks like a good fit for me."

Blanding received the offer from the Mountaineers' defensive line coach Jordan Lesley and is looking forward to building a relationship with him in the future.

He also holds offers from the likes of Syracuse, Michigan, Pitt, UMass, and Miami. As far as favorites go, Blanding tells Mountaineer Maven that "Michigan and West Virginia really standout. I don't know much about the other schools."

Although Blanding is only a freshman, he already has his plan mapped out for when he would like to make a decision, which is by the end of his junior year.

