West Virginia Beats Out Multiple SEC Schools for 2027 WR Carter Davis

Monday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a commitment from class of 2027 wide receiver Carter Davis (6'0", 175 lbs) out of Gulf Shores High School in Alabama.

Davis picked the Mountaineers over finalists LSU and Mississippi State while also holding offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Miami, Tennessee, Wake Forest, and several others.

In eleven games as a junior, Davis hauled in 45 receptions for 715 yards and nine touchdowns.

West Virginia's current 2027 recruiting class

QB Andre Phillip II, RB Bryian Duncan, RB Lee Prince Jr., WR Carter Davis, WR Roscoe Hayes, WR Jacobi Pasley, OL Ethan Lawson, DL Zai'Vion Meads, DL DaJour Webb, EDGE Trevoris Finley, LB Broncs Baker, LB Rick Brown, LB Mason Cerovac, LB Wesley Flamer, CB Carter Bonner.

For the most consistent, accurate, and in-depth West Virginia football and men’s basketball recruiting coverage, be sure to visit and bookmark our recruiting page. There, we will have exclusive interviews, breaking news, scouting reports, names to watch, visits that have been scheduled, offers that have been sent out, opinion pieces, and much more. You can also follow Schuyler Callihan on X @Callihan_, as well as @WVSIRecruiting for updates.