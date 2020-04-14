West Virginia, Dontae Wright Extends Offer to 2022 Michigan Athlete

Last week, West Virginia assistant coach Dontae Wright sent out an offer to class of 2022 athlete/wide receiver Jaden Mangham of Franklin, Michigan.

"I was very excited about the offer from Coach Wright. I think it's a very exciting program which has produced some great receivers over the years and you can put WVU's tradition up there with anyone," Mangham stated.

When asked if any former Mountaineers stick out to him he responded, "Obviously Tavon Austin. Plus, my dad talks about the time he played against Adrian Murrell and James Jett when they were at WVU. I'm looking forward to seeing who's gonna step up and be the next great one from WVU."

Mangham is continuing to work on his craft throughout this virus, but is focusing on becoming an all-around receiver - something he has been working on prior to the pandemic.

"I really couldn't tell you because my wide receiver coach, Zack Kareem, has me working on all aspects of my game so that I can be a complete receiver who can run any route in the route tree, go up and get it in traffic, have great releases, and always working with me to get separation. Most importantly, he tells me all day, everyday you can't be a wide receiver if you cant catch the ball so, no drops."

Mangham currently holds offers from Michigan State, Michigan, Minnesota, Indiana, Purdue, Maryland, Kansas, Colorado, Kentucky, Pitt, San Diego State, UNLV and several others. There are no leaders in his recruitment at this time.

Mangham will also come to Morgantown for a game this fall, but the date for that game has yet to be determined.

