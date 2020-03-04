MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Extends Offer to 2021 Offensive Tackle

Schuyler Callihan

The West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer last month to class of 2021 offensive tackle Albert Reese IV of Clearwater, Florida. 

Reese attends Clearwater Academy International, which is where incoming freshman defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor hails from. The two have never played together but Reese respects his game. "It would be nice to go against him," Reese told Mountaineer Maven. He is very talented and has the same goals as me."

Reese was in awe of the Mountaineers' offer and offered his thoughts on the new opportunity. "I was extremely honored and humbled. West Virginia has a great program, so I was thrilled when I heard the news. I think it would be a fantastic experience and would be a huge privilege to play in the Big 12," Reese stated. "Coach Moore and I have a good relationship. He told me what he liked about my film and how I can improve. That tells me that he genuinely cares about his athletes," he added.

Reese also holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Florida International, South Florida and Central Florida with UCF being his current leader. When asked if he plans on making a visit to Wet Virginia he responded, "I am going to discuss that with my coaches and family, but it is definitely a possibility."

