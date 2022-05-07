Skip to main content

BREAKING: West Virginia Lands Miami Linebacker Transfer

The Mountaineers bolster the second level of the defense.

One of West Virginia's top linebacker targets in the 2019 class, Tirek Austin-Cave, entered the transfer portal a couple of weeks ago after spending two years at Miami (FL). Moments ago, he informed the WVU coaching staff that he would be transferring into the program.

The Camden, New Jersey native hit the transfer portal after seeing limited action over the course of two seasons in Coral Gables, recording just 11 tackles in six games. Austin-Cave had West Virginia on his top list of schools before committing to Miami. Others that he was interested in included Texas A&M, Minnesota, and several others.

West Virginia is still relatively thin on numbers at the linebacking position and given the staff's previous relationship with him, Austin-Cave could be an option as they continue to add to the roster.

Austin-Cave will have three years of eligibility remaining. 

