MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

West Virginia Makes Top 10 for 2021 Cornerback

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, the Mountaineer coaching staff received some good news as class of 2021 cornerback Tyreek Chappell of Northeast High School (Philadelphia, PA) announced his top ten schools, including West Virginia.

"I love the coaching staff and the school and I am comfortable there," Chappell tells Mountaineer Maven. "Chad Scott is my lead recruiter and I think that we a great relationship."

Chappell hails from the same area as West Virginia's star safety Tykee Smith, but says he has only met him a couple of times and hasn't really been able to develop a close relationship with him, due to their three years apart in age.

Chappell plans to take his next visit to West Virginia some time this spring to take in spring ball. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAME THREAD: No. 12 WVU @ Texas Tech

Join the discussion for tonight's Mountaineer basketball game

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Recently Offered Linebacker: "I Can See Myself Playing for Neal Brown"

Another 2022 target from New Jersey expressing interest in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Three Reasons Why West Virginia Will Win the Big 12 Championship

Resurgent West Virginia has the Tools to Win the Big 12

Zach Campbell

by

John Pentol

West Virginia guard Brandon Knapper Sidelined for Texas Tech

WVU guard Brandon Knapper is out versus Texas Tech

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

Young Mountaineer Fighting for His Life Spends a Day with WVU Football

Three year old Luke from Madison, WV, enjoys his day with Mountaineer Football

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Texas Tech on Target in Upset over No. 12 West Virginia

Texas Tech shoots 64.7% from three to beat No. 12 Mountaineers

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

2022 QB with Multiple SEC Offers, Shows Interest in West Virginia

Latest quarterback offer likes what he sees with the WVU coaching staff

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

How to Watch, Listen and Follow Along to West Virginia at Texas Tech

Check out how you can follow tonight's Mountaineer basketball game

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

College Football News Predicts a Huge Year for Neal Brown, West Virginia

West Virginia Football could make big strides in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

WVU Gets Two on the Preseason All-Big 12 Baseball Team

Two Mountaineers Selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Baseball Team

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol