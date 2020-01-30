West Virginia Makes Top 10 for 2021 Cornerback

Moments ago, the Mountaineer coaching staff received some good news as class of 2021 cornerback Tyreek Chappell of Northeast High School (Philadelphia, PA) announced his top ten schools, including West Virginia.

"I love the coaching staff and the school and I am comfortable there," Chappell tells Mountaineer Maven. "Chad Scott is my lead recruiter and I think that we a great relationship."

Chappell hails from the same area as West Virginia's star safety Tykee Smith, but says he has only met him a couple of times and hasn't really been able to develop a close relationship with him, due to their three years apart in age.

Chappell plans to take his next visit to West Virginia some time this spring to take in spring ball.

