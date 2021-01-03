Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruiting
West Virginia Makes Top 10 for Coveted 2022 Pass Rusher

The Mountaineers are right in the mix for Marvin Jones Jr. along with several blue bloods.
Saturday evening, class of 2022 defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. (6'5", 230 lbs) of American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida released his top ten schools.

West Virginia made the cut alongside Miami, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida State, Georgia, Oregon, Texas, and Jackson State.

"I’ve seen them play a few times and they look like a good team & a program that produces good players,' Jones Jr. said of West Virginia. "It seems like a brotherhood from the players to the fans. Every game I’ve seen there’s a good fan turnout & I feel like not a lot of schools have a fan base as loyal as the Mountaineers."

This past season as a junior, Jones Jr. finished with 55 tackles and 13 sacks. He is a pure pass rusher that utilizes several different moves to get into the backfield and disrupt the pocket. As long as he remains healthy and continues to develop, he should be someone that can come right in and be an immediate impact at the collegiate level. 

Jones Jr. is a consensus four-star and will likely end up on the 2021 SI All-American Watchlist. 

