West Virginia Makes Top 12 for 2022 RB Jaylon Glover

The Mountaineers are in the mix for a speedy, versatile running back out of Florida.

Class of 2022 running back Jaylon Glover of Lake Gibson High School in Lakeland, Florida released his top 12 schools on Thursday afternoon.

West Virginia made the cut joining Georgia Tech, UCF, Iowa State, Florida State, Utah, Purdue, Louisville, Tennessee, Michigan State. South Carolina and USF.

Glover (5'7", 195 lbs) is a very shifty back that does a really good job of sticking his foot into the ground and changing direction. He's a patient back that can weave in and out of holes to get up to the 2nd level where he throws it into the next gear. Catching the ball out the backfield is no issue for him and at times, can be lined up in the slot or on the outside as a receiver.

As a junior, Glover rushed for 1,588 yards and 31 touchdowns and has totaled 4,023 yards and 54 touchdowns for his career.

With Leddie Brown entering the final year of his career at WVU, the Mountaineers will be in search of their next lead back in the offense. Tony Mathis and A'varius Sparrow both have experience under their belt but will be challenged by incoming freshmen Justin Johnson Jr. and Jaylen Anderson.

Neal Brown and his coaching staff will be looking to add at least one more back to the mix in the class of 2022. Glover will be someone to keep an eye on.

