West Virginia Makes Top 5 for 2021 Defensive Lineman

Schuyler Callihan

Wednesday evening, class of 2021 defensive lineman Jamarius Dinkins (6'6", 270 lbs) of Walnut Ridge High School in Columbus, Ohio released his top five schools.

West Virginia made the cut along with Virginia, Michigan State, Cincinnati, and Kentucky. Dinkins also tweeted that he is planning on making his decision during some point in December.

Dinkins is also an SI All-American candidate and is considered a strong inside pass rusher and is known for his ability to fire off the ball and get into the backfield in a hurry.

You can view the full scouting report of Jamarius Dinkins here.

The Mountaineers currently have four defensive linemen currently committed in the 2021 class (Brayden Dudley, Edward Vesterinen, Hammond Russell, Nijel Mcgriff), but are looking to load up on the defensive line to establish more depth moving forward.

