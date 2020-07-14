SI All-American Candidate Jamarius Dinkins Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Jamarius Dinkins                                                                                       Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                           Vitals: 6-foot-6, 255 pounds                                                                                   School: Columbus (Ohio) Walnut Ridge                                                                 Position: Defensive End                                                                                             Schools of Interest: Kent State, Ohio, Akron, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Toledo and Eastern Michigan, among others                                               Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Big and tall. Naturally-broad shoulders and wide chest. Long arms. Somewhat high waisted. Thick, developing legs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass and muscle as necessary. 

Athleticism: Strong. Maintains balance through contact. Good burst and acceleration for size. Above-average short-area quickness. Adequate speed and overall mobility in space. Shows better bend than expected. Lacks degree of quick-twitch explosiveness. 

Instincts: Fast off the ball. Physical. Loves inside move as pass-rusher. Comfortable engaging blockers, diagnosing and shedding to ball. Effective taking on double-teams. Pursues down line of scrimmage from weak side. 

Polish: Plays with consistent base, which is especially impressive given height. Nascent understanding of fighting with arms and hands. Needs plan, more tools as pass-rusher moving forward. 

Bottom Line: Dinkins has rare natural size, with excellent length and a broad, powerful frame. Not the most explosive athlete, he’ll be best served at the next level by adding good weight and shifting inside to defensive tackle. Likely multi-year starter, with All-Conference ceiling outside the Power-5.

