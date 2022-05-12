West Virginia Makes Top 5 for 2023 Safety

The Mountaineers are in the mix for another defensive back.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The good news on the recruiting trail continues for the West Virginia coaching staff, leading up to a very big month of June where they will host a number of top targets on official visits.

Wednesday evening, class of 2023 safety Caleb Woodson (6'3", 200 lbs) of Battlefield HS in Haymarket, Virginia announced his top five schools which included West Virginia. The other four schools in the running are Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Woodson has positional flexibility having played corner in high school as well. Given his size, he could even slide down to linebacker in some packages. He plays the run fairly well for someone who plays well off the ball. Coverage skills are pretty sharp and tackling is no issue for him whatsoever - just flip on the tape and you'll see it right away.

As of this time, there is no timetable for a decision

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.