Skip to main content

West Virginia Makes Top 5 for 2023 Safety

The Mountaineers are in the mix for another defensive back.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The good news on the recruiting trail continues for the West Virginia coaching staff, leading up to a very big month of June where they will host a number of top targets on official visits.

Wednesday evening, class of 2023 safety Caleb Woodson (6'3", 200 lbs) of Battlefield HS in Haymarket, Virginia announced his top five schools which included West Virginia. The other four schools in the running are Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Woodson has positional flexibility having played corner in high school as well. Given his size, he could even slide down to linebacker in some packages. He plays the run fairly well for someone who plays well off the ball. Coverage skills are pretty sharp and tackling is no issue for him whatsoever - just flip on the tape and you'll see it right away.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As of this time, there is no timetable for a decision

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Braden Barry
Baseball

WVU Baseball Postseason Projections

By Christopher Hall14 hours ago
James Long
Mountaineers in the Pros

James Long Reprising his Role as Head Coach of Best Virginia

By Christopher Hall19 hours ago
USATSI_17667854_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Chiefs Waive One Former Mountaineer, Sign Another

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
Aidan Major
Baseball

West Virginia Pounds Pitt - Takes Backyard Brawl Series

By Christopher HallMay 10, 2022
USATSI_17834514_168388579_lowres (1)
Mountaineers in the Pros

Gabe Osabuohien Earns Workout with NBA Team

By Schuyler CallihanMay 10, 2022
Untitled design - 2022-05-10T104207.996
Recruiting

Top Schools, Decision Date Revealed for 2023 WR Target

By Schuyler CallihanMay 10, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-05-10 at 10.24.16 AM
Recruiting

2023 Safety Jayden Sheppard Locks In Decision Date

By Schuyler CallihanMay 10, 2022
USATSI_15121979_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Multiple Teams in the Mix for Free Agent LB Nick Kwiatkoski

By Schuyler CallihanMay 10, 2022