West Virginia Makes Top 8 for Highly Sought After 2022 Wide Receiver

The Mountaineers are in play for a big-time talent at receiver in next year's recruiting class.
Early Sunday morning, class of 2022 wide receiver Tay'shawn Trent (6'4", 205 lbs) of East Detroit High School in Eastpointe, Michigan released his top eight schools.

West Virginia made the cut alongside Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Louisville, Cincinnati, Kentucky, and Indiana.

"Coach [Dontae Wright] is a really awesome coach. He cares about everything you do on and off the field," Trent said. "They [WVU] love receivers with speed and size which I would fit in perfectly with the type of player they want."

Trent also told Mountaineer Maven that Kentucky, Michigan, and Indiana are the leaders in the pack but that West Virginia sits right behind them in the middle of his top list of schools.

When asked when he plans to further trim down his list and make his decision he replied, "Hopefully I can do a top 3 during spring break and make my commitment some time in late April or early May." 

Trent is hopeful that he will be able to begin taking visits sooner rather than later, but will have to wait for the NCAA to allow in-person visits which have been put on pause due to the pandemic. West Virginia is one of the schools that Trent plans on making a trip to.

