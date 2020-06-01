MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Offers 2022 RB Kanye Udoh

Schuyler Callihan

Late last month, the West Virginia coaching staff sent out an offer to class of 2022 running back Kanye Udoh of St. Augustin Prep in Richland, New Jersey.

"I’m still very excited that I was able to get the offer and it really is a blessing," Udoh said of the West Virginia offer. "It's a very good program and it would be amazing to play in the Big 12. Plus Tavon Austin was my favorite college player," he added.

The lead recruiter for Udoh is running backs coach Chad Scott, who he is just beginning to become familiar with. "I think we will have a great relationship moving forward."

Udoh also tells Mountaineer Maven that he does hope to make a visit to West Virginia sometime in the near future. "There is no visit set up right now, but I’m sure we will set one up when the virus stuff ends."

Other schools that have offered Udoh include Nebraska, Rutgers, Boston College, UMass, Temple, and a few others. At the moment, there are no current leaders in Udoh's recruitment, but he plans on making his college decision either the summer after his junior year or at the conclusion of his senior season.

