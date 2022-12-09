WVU Enters the Mix for Former SI All-American, Florida Special Teams Ace

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Former four-star recruit, Donovan McMillon (6'1", 205 lbs) of Peters Township HS in McMurray, Pennsylvania, announced that he will be leaving the University of Florida and is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

McMillion was a heavily sought after recruit out of high school, garnering interest from Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M among several others.

During his two years at Florida, McMillon recorded 30 tackles and one tackle for loss. However, much of that production came on the special teams unit which is partially why he's looking for a new school. Plus, the coaching staff that he committed to and signed with, led by Dan Mullen, is no longer at the helm.

McMillon has an unreal amount of potential that has yet to be tapped into. Depending on the scheme, he could be a hybrid safety that can come down and play in the box as an off ball linebacker.

The West Virginia coaching staff sent him an offer Wednesday afternoon, becoming the fourth school to reach out, joining Minnesota, Virginia Tech, and Pitt. Since, McMillon has received offers from Mississippi State, Boston College, Kansas, Nebraska, Miami, and Kansas State.

Prior to his senior year in high school, McMillon was recognized as an SI All-American recruit. To get a full scouting evaluation on him, click here.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

