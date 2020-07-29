West Virginia Sits Nicely in Top 3 for 2022 Wide Receiver

Tuesday night, the West Virginia coaching staff received some good news on the recruiting trail as class of 2022 wide receiver Anthony Ivey of Manheim Township in Lancaster, Pennsylvania included the Mountaineers in his top three schools.

"West Virginia was my favorite school since I was a kid, even before all this recruiting started. So, it's actually pretty cool to have actually been to the school in-person and have the opportunity to play there," Ivey told Mountaineer Maven. "Tavon Austin was my favorite player and after he left I just stuck with them."

Ivey took a visit to West Virginia back in December and is planning on making another trip to Morgantown once the pandemic clears up. His first trip to Morgantown? A solid one.

"I was there for about seven hours and I can honestly say I enjoyed every second of it. Full of laughter and great conversations with some really great coaches. They did an awesome job of making me feel comfortable. My time there was great," Ivey said. "Coach Scott, my mom, and I laugh and joke every time we talk. So, I'd say the relationship there is pretty tight."

There is no decision date listed as of right now, but Ivey says that he will make his announcement "whenever the time feels right."

Do you think West Virginia has a chance to land Anthony Ivey? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

