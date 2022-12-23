Which 2023 Signees Are Enrolling Early at WVU?

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineers Now, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

The West Virginia football program got a little stronger this week with the addition of 18 signees. Eight of those 2023 signees will be graduating high school early and will enroll at WVU for the spring semester, arriving in January for winter workouts. Those eight early enrollees are listed below.

QB Sean Boyle | 6'2", 200 lbs | Charlotte, NC

Boyle enters the program in a terrific situation. Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol will battle it out for the starting job while Boyle takes next fall as a redshirt year to sit, develop, and get stronger. If he sticks it out and waits his turn, he could be the next guy in line.

Offers: Arkansas State, Charlotte, Connecticut, James Madison, Memphis, Rutgers, South Florida, West Virginia.

RB Jahiem White | 5'9", 190 lbs | York, PA

One of my favorite highlight reels to watch in the entire class is RB Jahiem White. Has a natural running motion. Very smooth, has great vision, can catch the ball out of the backfield, and can hit the home run play at any given moment. A lot of programs are going to regret not going after this kid. Unreal potential.

Offers: Bowling Green, Louisville, Old Dominion, West Virginia.

WR/TE Tory Johnson Jr. | 6'4", 215 lbs | Chesapeake, VA

Johnson is going to start at inside receiver but the plan is to ultimately move him to tight end. He's got a big frame at 6'4", 215 pounds and once he fills that frame out, he will give WVU a receiving threat at the tight end spot which is something Neal Brown hasn't had in his tenure here.

Offers: East Carolina, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia, West Virginia.

OT Johnny Williams IV | 6'7", 315 lbs | Macon, GA

Williams IV is going to likely redshirt as most offensive linemen do, but if he transitions to the college level quickly, don't be surprised to see him get some action as a true freshman. This coaching staff isn't afraid to play an 18-year-old kid as we've seen before with Zach Frazier and Wyatt Milum. Williams IV should be a multi-year starter in the program.

Offers: Arizona State, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Oregon, UConn, Virginia, West Virginia.

EDGE James Heard Jr. | 6'2", 225 lbs | Camden, NJ

Neal Brown raved about Heard's ability to get after the passer in his signing day press conference and made it clear that he will be a factor from day one. How much of a role will he have? That remains to be determined, but Brown did mention that regardless of how much time he sees they will scheme up a package specifically for him to get on the field and get after the quarterback.

Offers: Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Temple, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

LB Josiah Trotter | 6'2", 230 lbs | Philadelphia, PA

If you watched our National Signing Day Show, you know that this guy right here is my No. 1 rated player in the class. Yes, topping Rodney Gallager III, who I have slated at No. 2. Like Heard, Trotter will be in contention for significant action right away. He's already physically ready for college ball and his football IQ is through the roof. I would be shocked if he doesn't start at some point as a true freshman next fall.

Offers: Clemson, Marshall, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Temple, Virginia Tech, West Virginia.

LB Ben Cutter | 6'1", 215 lbs | Denver, NC

The tackling machine Ben Cutter will become a fan favorite during his time in Morgantown. Has a little Nick Kwiatkoski to his game in that he's always around the ball and very rarely lets a guy break free. Will start on special teams and gradually work his way into the rotation at linebacker.

Offers: East Carolina, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia, West Virginia.

CB Josiah Jackson | 6'0", 175 lbs | Fairfield, OH

Josiah is a big get for West Virginia. The secondary is very thin and getting a guy like this could help change the dynamic of the cornerback room. Is he going to start next fall? No, probably not. But the talent is there for him to make an impact in a few packages for sure.

Offers: Akron, Boston College, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Indiana, Iowa State, James Madison, Kent State, Maryland, Massachusetts, Miami (OH), Ohio, Utah State, Vanderbilt, Western Michigan, West Virginia.

