Who Visited WVU for Junior Day?

A look at who was on campus over the weekend.

With all eyes on the West Virginia men's basketball team, head football coach Neal Brown and his staff had a big recruiting weekend hosting recruits for Junior Day. Below is a breakdown by class of who took part in the festivities.

2024 

QB Kalieb Osborne (Waterford, MI)

WR Donte Ferrell (Cincinnati, OH)

TE Jewett Hayes (Cincinnati, OH)

TE Aidan Steinfeldt (Bloomington, IN)

OL/DL J.R. Adams (Saint Clairsville, OH)

DL Dominic Kirks (Cleveland, OH)

DE Demetrius John (Westerville, OH)

DL Aaris Bethea (Brooklyn, NY)

DE Caden Brown (Brooklyn, NY)

CB Mekhi Edwards (Middle Village, NY)

CB Mikey Crawford (Midland, PA)

CB Wendell Smith (Southfield, MI)

S A'Jailen King (Oak Park, MI)

ATH Joshua Clarke (Alexandria, VA)

ATH Taebron Bennie-Powell (West Chester, OH)

2025 

QB Josh Moody (Buffalo, WV)

2026

ATH Messiah Mickens (Camp Hill, PA)

