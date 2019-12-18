OFFICIAL: WR Devell Washington Signs with West Virginia

Recruit Profile:

WR Devell Washington

From: Arthur Hill HS/Saginaw, MI

Height/Weight: 6’4” 200 lbs

Offers: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan St., Ohio State, Purdue, Toledo, Western Michigan

Quote from Washington:

“Coach Brown is really down to earth and you can tell he really cares about his players. I’d run through a brick wall for him if I had to. I’m going to give it my all and be the best that I can be on and off the field.”

Scouting Analysis:

Big body, big frame. Has the potential to be a perennial red zone threat with his strong hands and physicality. Has the look and the tools to be a future All-Big 12 type of receiver, but just needs time to develop other areas of his game.

Playing Time Projection:

Should see some playing time in 2020, but likely only four games. Deep receiving room will ultimately push him for more playing time come 2021.