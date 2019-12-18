OFFICIAL: WR Devell Washington Signs with West Virginia
Recruit Profile:
WR Devell Washington
From: Arthur Hill HS/Saginaw, MI
Height/Weight: 6’4” 200 lbs
Offers: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan St., Ohio State, Purdue, Toledo, Western Michigan
Quote from Washington:
“Coach Brown is really down to earth and you can tell he really cares about his players. I’d run through a brick wall for him if I had to. I’m going to give it my all and be the best that I can be on and off the field.”
Scouting Analysis:
Big body, big frame. Has the potential to be a perennial red zone threat with his strong hands and physicality. Has the look and the tools to be a future All-Big 12 type of receiver, but just needs time to develop other areas of his game.
Playing Time Projection:
Should see some playing time in 2020, but likely only four games. Deep receiving room will ultimately push him for more playing time come 2021.