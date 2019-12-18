MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

OFFICIAL: WR Devell Washington Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Recruit Profile:

WR Devell Washington

From: Arthur Hill HS/Saginaw, MI

Height/Weight: 6’4” 200 lbs

Offers: Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan St., Ohio State, Purdue, Toledo, Western Michigan

Quote from Washington:

“Coach Brown is really down to earth and you can tell he really cares about his players. I’d run through a brick wall for him if I had to. I’m going to give it my all and be the best that I can be on and off the field.”

Scouting Analysis:

Big body, big frame. Has the potential to be a perennial red zone threat with his strong hands and physicality. Has the look and the tools to be a future All-Big 12 type of receiver, but just needs time to develop other areas of his game.

Playing Time Projection:

Should see some playing time in 2020, but likely only four games. Deep receiving room will ultimately push him for more playing time come 2021.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OFFICIAL: WR Sam Brown Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Sam Brown

OFFICIAL: DL Quay Mays Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Quay Mays

OFFICIAL: CB Jairo Faverus Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about Jairo Faverus

OFFICIAL: OL Tairiq Stewart Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Tairiq Stewart

OFFICIAL: DE Sean Martin Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Sean Martin

OFFICIAL: LB Lanell Carr Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Lanell Carr

OFFICIAL: DL Akheem Mesidor Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Akheem Mesidor

OFFICIAL: QB Garrett Greene Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Garrett Greene

OFFICIAL: OL Chris Mayo Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Chris Mayo

OFFICIAL: CB Jackie Matthews Signs with West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Everything you need to know about signee Jackie Matthews