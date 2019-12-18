OFFICIAL: WR Reese Smith Signs with West Virginia

WR Reese Smith

From: Boyle County HS/Danville, KY

Height/Weight: 5’11” 180 lbs

Offers: Ball State, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Tennessee, Troy, UAB

Quote from Smith:

“I could tell that they really wanted me because I would be a really good fit for their offense and they showed me film multiple times to prove it. I love coach Brown and coach Trickett, both awesome guys and easy going.”

Scouting Analysis:

Not the biggest receiver in the world, but size doesn’t always matter in college football, especially when you have the speed he has. Can absolutely fly and is a tough tackle. Gives great effort and can make all of the tough catches in coverage.

Playing Time Projection:

With many returning at the receiving position, don’t expect a ton of playing time for Smith in 2020. However, I do expect him to get a minimum of four games, possibly more if he begins to stand out during camp.