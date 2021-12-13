BREAKING: WVU Adds Cincinnati Transfer Zeiqui Lawton

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Monday evening, West Virginia picked up a commitment from defensive end Zeiqui Lawton who is transferring from Cincinnati.

Coming out of high school, Lawton had a top-five that consisted of Boise State, Oregon, Illinois, West Virginia, and of course, Cincinnati. For whatever reason, the Mountaineer coaching staff pulled back in their pursuit of the state's top defensive talent but one year later they express interest again and this time, they didn't let up. Earlier this week, Lawton told Mountaineer Maven that he was solely focused on WVU.

Scott Canada, who is a defensive assistant for South Charleston High School had nothing but great things to say about Lawton's ability.

"I would say Zeiqui’s best attributes are his strength, athleticism, and knowledge of the game. He sees things during a game and makes adjustments most kids his age don’t know how to do. It’s what makes him an elite prospect. He could easily be a Division-I running back, he’s that good! He has progressed over the last four years from his freshman season in ability and maturity. As a freshman, he was a big kid that oozed potential. Now, he is a guy that wants to be the most dominant player on the field each week. He takes it as a challenge if you say 'this guy' is supposed to be the best in the state or in the country."

Lawton redshirted this season at Cincinnati and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

