Skip to main content

WVU Adds Three More Visitors in June

West Virginia secures additional visits.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

June is set to be a massive month for West Virginia football on the recruiting trail, starting with the first round of official visits this weekend from Friday-Sunday. 

Recently, three more recruits have scheduled a visit to Morgantown during the month - DE Jordan Mayer (visits June 23rd-25th), RB Jordan Louie (June 10th-12th), and DL Justin Benton (this weekend).

Mayer (Clairton, PA) was previously committed to Boston College but decided to re-open his recruitment just a few months later. On Wednesday, he released a new top four which consists of Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and West Virginia. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jordan Louie, a 6'0", 210-pound running back out of Norcross, Georgia currently holds offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Tennessee State, and WVU.

As for Justin Benton (Covington, GA) he holds a laundry list of offers which includes the likes of Arizona State, Arkansas, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech, and several others. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

USATSI_17772215_168388579_lowres (1)
Basketball

Courtney Ramey Now Officially in Play for WVU, Others

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 9.35.09 AM
Recruiting

2026 WR Chris Henry Jr. Participates at WVU Camp

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
USATSI_16778582_168388579_lowres
Football

WVU Featured in Two of ACC's Top 5 Non-Conference Matchups

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-05-24 at 4.22.38 PM
Football

Official: WVU Signs JMU Defensive Back

By Christopher Hall19 hours ago
IMG_3463
Baseball

The Final Musket Blast: West Virginia Surpassed Expectations

By Christopher HallMay 31, 2022
Mar 7, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Emmitt Matthews Jr. (11) drives past Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

The Mountaineers' Matchup vs. Xavier has a new Date

By Christopher HallMay 31, 2022
Randy Mazey
Baseball

Mazey Responds After WVU Misses out on the Postseason

By Christopher HallMay 30, 2022
Jan 8, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) dribbles the ball against Kansas State Wildcats guard Nijel Pack (24) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
Basketball

Taz Sherman Attending Hawks' Draft Workout

By Christopher HallMay 30, 2022