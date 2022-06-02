WVU Adds Three More Visitors in June

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

June is set to be a massive month for West Virginia football on the recruiting trail, starting with the first round of official visits this weekend from Friday-Sunday.

Recently, three more recruits have scheduled a visit to Morgantown during the month - DE Jordan Mayer (visits June 23rd-25th), RB Jordan Louie (June 10th-12th), and DL Justin Benton (this weekend).

Mayer (Clairton, PA) was previously committed to Boston College but decided to re-open his recruitment just a few months later. On Wednesday, he released a new top four which consists of Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Jordan Louie, a 6'0", 210-pound running back out of Norcross, Georgia currently holds offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Tennessee State, and WVU.

As for Justin Benton (Covington, GA) he holds a laundry list of offers which includes the likes of Arizona State, Arkansas, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, USC, Virginia Tech, and several others.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.