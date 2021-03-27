Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WVU Among Several Schools Getting in Early on 2024 DL Eddy Pierre-Louis

The Mountaineers send an offer out to intriguing 2024 defensive lineman.
Earlier this week, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2024 defensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis (6'4", 305 lbs) of Tampa Catholic High School in Tampa, Florida.

Pierre-Louis also holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Central Florida, Arkansas State, and several others.

"I was very happy," Pierre-Louis said of the WVU offer. "The program is great. I searched a couple of things up and I was very impressed. Tavon Austin was my favorite player growing up."

Pierre-Louis told Mountaineer Maven that running backs coach Chad Scott extended the offer and that he can't wait to get to know him and build a relationship with he and the rest of the staff at WVU in the future. Although it likely won't happen anytime soon, Pierre-Louis also stated that WVU is a place that he will "definitely visit" once he is able to.

Watching his tape, Pierre-Louis is a big, physical force on the interior of the defensive line who does a good job clogging up running lanes and stuffing the run. Over the next couple of years, he will develop into an all-around player and will see even more Power five offers coming in left and right. He'll be one to keep an eye on. 

