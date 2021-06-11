WVU Lands Commitment from 2022 F Imarianah Russell

Class of 2022 forward Imarianah Russell of Dublin, Ohio announced her commitment to West Virginia women's basketball on Friday morning. She also held other offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Pitt, Seton Hall, Temple, Xavier, and several others.

This past season, Russell averaged 21.4 points per game and has already collected 1,000 points for her high school career at Reynoldsburg HS.

Imarianah is also the sister of incoming football freshman defensive end, Hammond Russell.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.