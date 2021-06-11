Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

WVU Lands Commitment from 2022 F Imarianah Russell

Head coach Mike Carey adds a commitment to the 2022 recruiting class.
Author:
Publish date:

Class of 2022 forward Imarianah Russell of Dublin, Ohio announced her commitment to West Virginia women's basketball on Friday morning. She also held other offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Pitt, Seton Hall, Temple, Xavier, and several others. 

This past season, Russell averaged 21.4 points per game and has already collected 1,000 points for her high school career at Reynoldsburg HS.

Imarianah is also the sister of incoming football freshman defensive end, Hammond Russell. 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Screen Shot 2021-06-11 at 11.35.29 AM
Recruiting

WVU Lands Commitment from 2022 F Imarianah Russell

Screen Shot 2021-06-10 at 10.31.24 PM
Recruiting

2023 RB Dylan Edwards Idolizes Former WVU Star Tavon Austin: 'I Play Just Like Him'

Screen Shot 2021-06-10 at 10.33.49 PM
Recruiting

2022 EDGE Aric Burton Talks Earning WVU Offer After Camp Performance

Untitled design
Area 304+

List of Recruits Taking Official Visit to WVU This Weekend

USATSI_13447803_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Bria Holmes' Stats in Loss to Mystics

IMG_3494
Recruiting

Subscribe to MountaineerMaven.com Now!

John Pennington
Football

Countdown to Kickoff: No. 86 John Pennington

Nov 14, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Sean Mahone (29) celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble during the third quarter during the fourth quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Football

Mahone and Staley Named to the Academic All-District Two Team