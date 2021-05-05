WVU Becomes 1st Power Five Offer for 2023 RB Christian Davis

The Mountaineers get in early on this Ohio running back.

Last week, West Virginia became the first Power Five school to offer class of 2023 running back Christian Davis (6'0", 190 lbs) of Miamisburg, Ohio.

"It was an amazing feeling," Davis said of the WVU offer. "It's my first Power Five offer and a great one at that! Coach showed me a lot of love and I appreciate those little things. I think that they're a program that loves to compete and loves to win."

Davis has since picked up an offer from Tennessee to bring his total D-I offers to three, which includes Cincinnati.

Davis told Mountaineer Maven that he does not have a timeline of when he would like to make a decision and will let the process play out.

"The top three things for me when looking at a school is how they treat the players/coaching staff. The fans. And the love for the game and to win in said area."

The lead recruiter for Davis is running backs coach and co-offensive coordinator Chad Scott. Davis says he hopes to schedule a visit to Morgantown sometime in the near future but a date has not been set at this time.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.