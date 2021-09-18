WVU Commit Nicco Marchiol Leads 18-Point Comeback to Stun No. 17 Bishop Gorman

Neal Brown is getting himself a warrior in quarterback commit Nicco Marchiol.

Friday night, Marchiol and the Hamilton Huskies played host to the 17th ranked Bishop Gorman Gaels. Bishop Gorman has a ton of Power Five commits on their roster and are considered a football warehouse. Gorman was in control for nearly the entire game leading 24-7 with just two minutes left.

Marchiol took a beating in this game and you could see the effect it was having on him in the final minutes. Most quarterbacks would have exited the game but he did not want to be pulled off the field. The next thing you know, he rips off a 32-yard gain on the ground to move the ball near midfield. On the very next play, the offensive line broke down again as he took two big shots on an 8-yard sack. The Huskies eventually had to kick a 44-yard field goal to make it a two score game.

With just 1:05 remaining in the game, Hamilton had to go for the onside kick and they got it.

Marchiol delivered an 8-yard strike on an out route to kickstart the drive but once again, took another crushing hit. Even the color analyst of the ESPN telecast felt like Marchiol was about to come out of the game.

"That might be the end for him. If I'm Coach Z, I'm putting an end to this. I'm going to protect you from yourself at this point and time. He's trying to score a touchdown that's probably not going to have a meaningful impact on the game but he wants to stay out here and keep battling with his squad."

Little did he know what Marchiol was about to pull off.

Running back Nick Switzer picked up a huge gain on the ground, bringing the ball inside the one yard line. That set up a touchdown pass from Marchiol to Michigan State tight end commit Michael Masunas to cut the lead to 24-17.

Once again, Hamilton recovered the onside kick. Game on.

Marchiol hit Christian Anaya for about a 12-yard gain to get things started, then he called his own number and scrambled for a 14-yard gain up the middle untouched to pick up another first down. With just 16 seconds left, Marchiol connected with Nick Switzer for a 22-yard touchdown, bringing the Huskies all the way back from the dead. Three scores in 65 seconds - insanity.

Instead of kicking the extra point to send the game to overtime, Hamilton elected to go for the two-point conversion. Marchiol took the snap from the gun, rolled left, and raced to the pylon to sneak it in to give Hamilton the win 25-24.

Marchiol finished the game completing 15 of 22 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.