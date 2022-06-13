Skip to main content

WVU DE Target Chooses ACC School

The Mountaineers lose out on the Georgia native.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Over the weekend, class of 2023 defensive end Zachariah Keith (6'5", 250 lbs) of Douglasville, Georiga announced that he will stay home with his verbal commitment to Georgia Tech. 

Keith also considered Buffalo, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Indiana, Jackson State, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, and West Virginia. He becomes the second pass rusher to turn down the Mountaineers in the last three days, joining Clairton, PA's Jordan Mayer who committed to Wisconsin.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Hot Board
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

By Schuyler Callihan28 minutes ago
Member Exclusive
Untitled design - 2022-06-12T202149.493
Recruiting

WVU Football Recruiting: Inside the 2023 Class

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-12 at 7.35.57 PM
Recruiting

WVU DE Target Jordan Mayer Announces Commitment

By Schuyler Callihan16 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-12 at 3.01.22 PM
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU DL Commit Eamon Smalls

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-12 at 2.53.07 PM
Recruiting

BREAKING: DL Eamon Smalls Commits to West Virginia

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-12 at 12.52.37 PM
Recruiting

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU OL Commit Cooper Young

By Schuyler Callihan22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-12 at 11.11.52 AM
Recruiting

BREAKING: 2023 OL Cooper Young Commits to West Virginia

By Schuyler CallihanJun 12, 2022
Victor Scott, Jacob Watters
Baseball

Scott and Watters Set to Attend 2022 MLB Combine

By Christopher HallJun 11, 2022