WVU DE Target Chooses ACC School

Over the weekend, class of 2023 defensive end Zachariah Keith (6'5", 250 lbs) of Douglasville, Georiga announced that he will stay home with his verbal commitment to Georgia Tech.

Keith also considered Buffalo, Central Florida, Cincinnati, Indiana, Jackson State, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Tennessee, and West Virginia. He becomes the second pass rusher to turn down the Mountaineers in the last three days, joining Clairton, PA's Jordan Mayer who committed to Wisconsin.

