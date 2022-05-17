Skip to main content

WVU Dips Into Florida to Offer 2023 WR Tastean Reddicks

West Virginia was one of the first to talk to Reddicks. Now, he has an offer from receivers coach Tony Washington.

The West Virginia coaching staff has been in serious pursuit of some wide receivers in the 2023 recruiting class and added to what is already a long list of targets by extending an offer to Tastean Reddicks (6'1", 180 lbs) out of Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. 

"I was excited. I've always liked West Virginia," Reddicks said in regards to receiving the offer. "They were actually one of the first schools to talk to me during my junior year. Coach Tony Washington and I have talked through DM here and there, so now I have to figure out a time I could get up there this summer [for a visit]."

The explosive nature of Big 12 offenses is something that appeals to Reddicks, but the fact that WVU has had a storied past with receivers is just icing on the cake. 

"I think it would be dope [to play in the Big 12]. There's a lot of history in that conference receiver-wise as well as West Virginia. Of course Tavon. But I'm from South Florida, so you know I rock with the guys Geno [Smith] and Stedman [Bailey]."

Aside from West Virginia, Reddicks currently holds offers from Akron, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Nebraska, Pitt, South Florida, Temple, Toledo, Tulane, and Wake Forest.

He tells Mountaineers Now that he does not have a top list of schools at this time but once spring ball concludes, he will "narrow it down to five."

As a junior, Reddicks reeled in 50 receptions for 651 yards and 10 touchdowns. 

