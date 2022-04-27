WVU Extends Offer to Son of Chris Henry

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Last weekend, West Virginia hosted a couple of familiar names to the Mountaineer program - Adam "Pacman" Jones and Chris Henry Jr.

Pacman Jones played with Chris Henry Sr. at West Virginia from 2003-04. Unfortunately, Henry passed away in a tragic car accident in December of 2009 and Jones has remained extremely close with Henry's kids. eventually adopting them in 2021.

"Slim" was a tremendous receiver and was a serious deep ball threat at WVU. In two seasons in the Old Gold and Blue, he hauled in 93 receptions for 1,878 yards and 22 touchdowns. Now, his son Chris Jr., is starting to gain some attention from college recruiters as an eighth graded. During the trip to WVU, Henry walked away with an offer from receivers coach Tony Washington. Henry also holds offers from Marshall and Grambling State.

Although it's still early, it looks like Henry may have a very similar build to his dad who stood in at 6'4". Currently, Henry stands in at 6'3", 170 pounds and growing. The WVU legacy resides in Cincinnati with Jones and will attend West Clermont High School next fall. He is a part of the 2026 recruiting class.

