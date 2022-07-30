Skip to main content

WVU Football Loses 2023 Commit

The Mountaineers lose one on the defensive line.

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Friday afternoon, class of 2023 defensive end Cameron Jackson announced on Twitter that he has re-opened his recruitment by decommitting from West Virginia.

Jackson committed to the program on December 20th of 2021 and was the third member of the 2023 recruiting class. He also holds offers from Western Kentucky and Georgia Southern while schools such as Coastal Carolina, South Carolina State, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech have all expressed interest.

A source tells Mountaineers Now that the coaching staff will look to fill Jackson's spot and that the plan is to still take a minimum of four defensive linemen in this cycle. A fifth may be added later down the road via the transfer portal but they'll have to wait and see what kind of attrition takes place throughout the season and in the winter.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For other top recruits to keep your eyes on, please visit the WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Best Virginia
Mountaineers in the Pros

Individual + Team Stats in Best Virginia's Loss to Red Scare

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
BS2_7359
Mountaineers in the Pros

Best Virginia Falls Short in Dayton

By Christopher Hall2 hours ago
Depth chart reactions (8)
Football

Between The Eers: WVU Football Record Prediction

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
USATSI_18768259_168388579_lowres
Big 12

'Shots Fired!' PAC 12 Commissioner Blasts Big 12

By Schuyler Callihan7 hours ago
Best Virginia
Mountaineers in the Pros

Best Virginia Meets Red Scare in the Quarterfinals of the TBT

By Christopher Hall10 hours ago
Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) passes the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium.
Football

JT Daniels Named to the Walter Camp Watch List

By Christopher Hall13 hours ago
stokes-christion-69863-4
Football

Freshmen Faces: S Christion Stokes Bio, Evaluation + Projected Role

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago
West Virginia Mountaineers guard Jermaine Haley (10) looks to pass during the second half against the Boston University Terriers at WVU Coliseum.
Mountaineers in the Pros

How to Watch, Stream, & Receive LIVE Updates of Best Virginia vs Red Scare

By Schuyler Callihan18 hours ago