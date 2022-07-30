WVU Football Loses 2023 Commit

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Friday afternoon, class of 2023 defensive end Cameron Jackson announced on Twitter that he has re-opened his recruitment by decommitting from West Virginia.

Jackson committed to the program on December 20th of 2021 and was the third member of the 2023 recruiting class. He also holds offers from Western Kentucky and Georgia Southern while schools such as Coastal Carolina, South Carolina State, Georgia Tech, and Virginia Tech have all expressed interest.

A source tells Mountaineers Now that the coaching staff will look to fill Jackson's spot and that the plan is to still take a minimum of four defensive linemen in this cycle. A fifth may be added later down the road via the transfer portal but they'll have to wait and see what kind of attrition takes place throughout the season and in the winter.

