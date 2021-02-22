WVU at the Top of 2022 OL Maurice Hamilton's List After Virtual Visit

Class of 2022 OL Maurice “Big Mo” Hamilton (6’4”, 345 lbs) was really impressed with West Virginia after his virtual visit with the football staff last week. The three-star offensive lineman from Cleveland received an offer from WVU in November, making it his second offer from a Big 12 school.

Hamilton was offered by WVU offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker, and it was Parker who hosted Hamilton on the virtual visit last week.

“It was a really good visit,” Hamilton said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “The campus was nice. What I learned was really helpful for the future.”

Hamilton also told Mountaineer Maven that after the virtual visit, West Virginia is now at the top of his list so far. He also expressed interest in playing in the Big 12 Conference.

“It would be a good experience since a lot of people from Ohio usually have that dream goal of playing in the Big 10,” Hamilton said. “Playing in the Big 12 would be different.”

Iowa State is the only other Big 12 school to offer Hamilton so far. He said he wants to wait for other schools to recruit him before releasing his official top schools list. Hamilton’s other Power 5 offer is from Purdue, and he has some MAC offers as well. He has not decided on a commitment date yet.

West Virginia’s coaching staff will have to continue relying on these virtual visits in recruiting since the NCAA’s Division I Council extended the recruiting “dead period” through May 31.

