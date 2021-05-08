Omillio Agard's Ties With Aaron Beasley Could Go a Long Way for WVU

Late Thursday evening, class of 2024 cornerback Omillio Agard (5'11", 160 lbs) of St. Joseph's Prep School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania learned that he has received an offer from the West Virginia coaching staff.

"It was a total surprise," Agard said of the offer. "I was just finishing a great practice and my wide receivers coach, Ryne Morrison pulled me to the side after practice to tell me the news."

Fortunately for Agard, he has some familiarity with the program thanks to his coach, Aaron Beasley having played for West Virginia from 1992-95. Beasley was a three-year starter for the Mountaineers and was named a consensus All-American in 1995.

"I feel like the program is really good. He's [Aaron Beasley] always telling me how good of a job they do at developing players. That alone gives me a good first impression with WVU."

When asked to some of the players he molds his game after and looks up to, Agard noted Jalen Ramsey and Stephon Gilmore which is a pretty normal answer for a recruit but he's also a big fan of Beasley's as well.

"He is a technician at defensive back just like me. I love him and the energy he brings - it's like no other."

As far as setting up a visit to WVU, Agard told Mountaineer Maven that it's something he definitely wants to do once the dead period ends. "I'm hoping that I can lock a date down soon so that I can be around the staff and get to know them and get familiar with the Mountaineer community."

The soon-to-be sophomore also holds offers from Temple, LSU, Penn State, Florida State, Pitt, Maryland, USC, Miami, and Tennessee.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.