BREAKING: Top 2020 DE Sean Martin Commits to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Just moments ago, class of 2020 defensive end Sean Martin (Bluefield, WV) announced on Twitter that he has committed to West Virginia. Martin, a former North Carolina commit, chose the Mountaineers over several Power Five offers from Penn State, Kentucky, North Carolina, Purdue, Baylor, Michigan State, Oregon, Utah, Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, Minnesota and many others.

Martin becomes the 15th member of the 2020 class and was a top priority get for Neal Brown and his staff. Brown made it clear when he took the job that he would do everything in his power to keep the in-state talent home and so far, he's not off to a bad start. 

Martin also becomes the third defensive end to commit, joining Taurus Simmons (Savannah, GA) and Lanell Carr (Saint Louis, MO).

Schuyler Callihan

