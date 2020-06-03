WVU in a Good Place After Hosting 2021 WR on Virtual Visit

A few weeks ago, the West Virginia coaching staff extended an offer to class of 2021 wide receiver Skyler Bell of The Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut.

Bell told Mountaineer Maven his initial thoughts and reactions to being offered by West Virginia. "I was very excited, I’ve had a relationship with coach [Gerad] Parker since he was at Penn State and I’m glad that he stayed on me and offered me at WVU," Bell said. "I think we both are intending on building it to be a stronger relationship. He's a great guy and is really honest with me."

Bell was actually nearing a decision prior to earning the WVU offer, but decided to put that on hold and instead release a top list of schools which included Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Iowa, Rutgers, and Wake Forest. Although the Mountaineers are not included in Bell's top list of schools, there is still plenty of time for them to catch up in the race. "[WVU] is definitely up there for sure! I can’t say too many bad things, if any about WVU," Bell told Mountaineer Maven.

On Monday, West Virginia hosted Bell on a virtual visit, which seemed to have went really well. "It was great, great experience. We talked for a little bit and then they showed me the campus and the new facilities, which is great! Everything is going to be brand new and improved, I can't wait! Plus they also told me about the 5th quarter program, which I think is a great way to ensure life after football," Bell said.

"I spoke with coach Brown, [Gerad] Parker, and [Mike] Joseph. It went well and coach Parker and I had a great conversation, we have a great relationship and I learned that they are big family there."

There are no updates as to when Bell will make his decision, but I would expect the Mountaineers to continue to close the gap as the recruitment progresses.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.