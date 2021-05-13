WVU is One of Four Schools Standing Out to 2022 S Ashton Whitner

The Mountaineers seem to be in a good spot for the South Carolina safety heading into June.

Earlier this week, class of 2022 safety Ashton Whitner (6'1", 190 lbs) of Greenville, SC locked in his official visit to West Virginia for June 24th-26th.

June will be not only a big month for the West Virginia coaching staff but for Whitner as well who has several trips planned throughout the month which you can find at the bottom of this article.

As far as West Virginia is concerned, Whitner says he has remained in contact with them every day and has major interest in WVU. "It’s a good program. They seem to have a solid academic program & I feel like I can be a game-changer on the defense," Whitner told Mountaineer Maven. "They’ll definitely be in my top list of schools."

Whitner says he will likely announce his top schools on July 20th but depending on how the visits go and the recruitment of him afterward, that could change his commitment date. Other schools that are expected to be in the mix are Indiana, Coastal Carolina, & Syracuse. Whitner says those are the four (WVU included) that he has the most interest in at the moment.

The lead recruiter for Whitner at West Virginia is defensive grad assistant Jarrod Harper who played for the Mountaineers from 2013-16.

"I know he played recently at WVU & played in the NFL for a year so I can see myself taking knowledge from a younger, fresher coach that can guide me on a more recent path to the NFL," Whitner said.

Whitner also told Mountaineer Maven that he just completed his 2nd virtual tour on Wednesday learning about WVU's academics and what they have to offer. "They have great facilities & academic support with the number of majors they have."

Whitner's scheduled visits:

Clemson (unofficial) - June 3rd

Florida St. (unofficial) - June 6th

Alabama (unofficial) - June 9th

Auburn (unofficial) - June 10th

South Carolina (unofficial) - June 11th

North Carolina (unofficial)- June 12th

Syracuse (official)- June 18-20th

West Virginia (official) - June 24-26

