WVU is Targeting Veteran Boise State Forward in Transfer Portal

And we're off...the West Virginia coaching staff is super busy this morning reaching out to players in the transfer portal, which officially opened today.

According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, the Mountaineers will be hosting Boise State transfer forward Javan Buchanan (6'7", 230 lbs) on a visit later this week.

Buchanan began his career at the NAIA level, playing for Indiana Wesleyan for a couple of seasons. After the 2023-24 season, Buchanan made the jump up with Boise State and saw roughly 21 minutes per game, primarily in a bench role. Across 37 games, he chipped in 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game while shooting 53% from the floor and 31.9% from three-point range.

This year, he moved into the starting lineup and increased his per-game production, averaging 12.6 points, five rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.6 blocks while shooting 43% from the field and 31% from downtown. His overall shooting percentage took a significant dip, but in all likelihood, he won't be asked to shoot the ball nine times a game with the Mountaineers as he did for the Broncos this season.

He had some big-time scoring outputs this season, registering four 20-point games, and ended his season with a bang in the Mountain West Conference against San Jose State, pouring in 28 points while pulling down 13 rebounds, dishing out two assists, and collecting a pair of steals.

His best performance of the year came in a triple overtime losing effort to San Diego State. Buchanan led the Broncos with 29 points on a super-efficient 10/13 day shooting, including knocking down 4/6 attempts from beyond the arc. To end the season, Buchanan finished in double figures in eight of his final eleven contests.

While it's still super early to tell what WVU's roster will look like, I would imagine that Buchanan is being viewed as a bench piece who can play the three or the four.

Buchanan will have one year of eligibility remaining.

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