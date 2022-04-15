Skip to main content

BREAKING: WVU Lands 2023 LB Josiah Trotter

The Mountaineers add to the 2023 class.

Friday afternoon, class of 2023 linebacker Josiah Trotter (6'2", 230 lbs) of St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, PA announced on Twitter that he has committed to West Virginia. 

Trotter chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Virginia Tech, Clemson, Penn State, and South Carolina. 

