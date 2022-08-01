Skip to main content

BREAKING: WVU Lands 2023 OL Nick Krahe

The Mountaineers add to the 2023 class.

Monday morning, class of 2023 offensive lineman Nick Krahe (6'5", 285 lbs) of Harbor Creek, PA announced that he has committed to West Virginia. Krahe chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Air Force, Boston College, Buffalo, Marshall, Maryland, Pitt, Toledo, and several others.

Stay tuned for an in-depth analysis and evaluation of Krahe and what his commitment means for WVU.

