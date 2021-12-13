Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    BREAKING: WVU Lands Commitment from 2023 Running Back

    The Mountaineers pick up their first pledge of the 2023 class.
    Author:

    Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

    Monday afternoon, class of 2023 running back Jahiem White (5'9", 180 lbs) of William Penn HS in York, Pennsylvania announced that he has committed to West Virginia.

    White told the coaching staff yesterday during his visit that he had committed to the program. He also held offers from Bowling Green and Old Dominion.

    Stay tuned for some in-depth analysis on what the Mountaineers are getting in Jahiem White.

    Read More

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

    Screen Shot 2021-12-13 at 2.10.52 PM
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: WVU Lands Commitment from 2023 Running Back

    13 seconds ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) celebrates with fans after defeating the Kent State Golden Flashes at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    Taz Sherman Earns Big 12 Player of the Week

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17347239_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    WVU Receives Votes in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

    47 minutes ago
    USATSI_17349347_168388579_lowres (1)
    Football

    WATCH: Fans Sing Country Roads During the CFL Grey Cup

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17252771_168388579_lowres (2)
    Mountaineers in the Pros

    WATCH: Rasul Douglas Records Another Pick Six

    16 hours ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) drives against Kent State Golden Flashes guard Sincere Carry (3) during the second half at WVU Coliseum.
    Basketball

    Mountaineers Grind out win over Kent State

    19 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-12-03 at 1.37.11 PM
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: JUCO DB Hershey McLaurin Commits to WVU

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17322062_168388579_lowres
    Basketball

    OFFICIAL: West Virginia Announces Starting 5 vs Kent State

    22 hours ago