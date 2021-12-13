BREAKING: WVU Lands Commitment from 2023 Running Back

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Monday afternoon, class of 2023 running back Jahiem White (5'9", 180 lbs) of William Penn HS in York, Pennsylvania announced that he has committed to West Virginia.

White told the coaching staff yesterday during his visit that he had committed to the program. He also held offers from Bowling Green and Old Dominion.

