Skip to main content

BREAKING: WVU Lands FCS Linebacker Transfer

The Mountaineers add depth at linebacker.
USATSI_17472364_168388579_lowres

Monday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up a huge addition in the transfer portal with the commitment of former North Dakota State linebacker Jasir Cox.

USATSI_17472356_168388579_lowres

The 6'1", 209-pound linebacker was an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference performer in 2021 registering 58 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions, and two pass breakups in 14 games played.

Screen Shot 2022-03-28 at 11.41.16 AM
Screen Shot 2022-03-28 at 11.34.05 AM

Cox will have one year of eligibility remaining and will compete for a starting spot/key rotational role this fall. 

Earlier this month, WVU head coach Neal Brown hinted at a linebacker addition via the portal.

"We're going to use one on special teams. We've got to get better at kicking the ball off. That was something that was a real struggle for us a year ago. Our starting field position was one of the worst in college football. Defensively, we've always had the intention to add a linebacker, so that hasn't changed and that will be a best available. Then, we want to add at least one, maybe two pieces in the secondary. There will be another wave of significant people in the transfer portal after spring practice." 

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Screen Shot 2022-03-28 at 11.00.54 AM
Recruiting

Former WVU Commit, Fairmont Senior Standout Chooses Pitt

By Schuyler Callihan28 minutes ago
USATSI_15319200_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

WVU Offers JUCO G Jordan Brinson

By Schuyler Callihan2 hours ago
Garrett Greene
Football

QB Success Starts with Footwork

By Christopher Hall16 hours ago
USATSI_17060711_168388579_lowres (1)
Football

Lance Dixon 'Happy' to be at WVU, Feels More Comfortable in 2022

By Schuyler Callihan20 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-27 at 12.27.09 PM
Recruiting

WVU Signee Josiah Harris Gives Latest Injury Update

By Schuyler Callihan23 hours ago
USATSI_17096297_168388579_lowres
Football

Dante Stills Details Decision to Forgo the 2022 NFL Draft

By Schuyler CallihanMar 26, 2022
USATSI_17834288_168388579_lowres
Basketball

South Carolina Transfer Visits WVU

By Schuyler CallihanMar 26, 2022
Lance Dixon
Football

WATCH: Lance Dixon Spring Practice Day 3

By Christopher HallMar 26, 2022