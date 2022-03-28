BREAKING: WVU Lands FCS Linebacker Transfer

Cox will have one year of eligibility remaining and will compete for a starting spot/key rotational role this fall.

Earlier this month, WVU head coach Neal Brown hinted at a linebacker addition via the portal.

"We're going to use one on special teams. We've got to get better at kicking the ball off. That was something that was a real struggle for us a year ago. Our starting field position was one of the worst in college football. Defensively, we've always had the intention to add a linebacker, so that hasn't changed and that will be a best available. Then, we want to add at least one, maybe two pieces in the secondary. There will be another wave of significant people in the transfer portal after spring practice."