WVU LB Target Amare Campbell Drops Top 3 + Decision Date

West Virginia looking to add another linebacker to the 2023 class in the coming weeks.

West Virginia is hoping to see its momentum on the recruiting trail spill over into July and August as they await the decisions of a handful of top targets.

Monday evening, class of 2023 linebacker Amare Campbell (6'0", 215 lbs) of Unity Reed HS in Manassas, VA announced that he will be making his commitment on August 24th and will be choosing from Maryland, North Carolina, and WVU.

Each of the three finalists have had a short stint as the "leader" in Campbell's recruitment, but it seems as if all three have a legit shot at landing the star linebacker. I've talked to a couple of people familiar with Campbell's recruitment and the common belief is that all three schools will remain in the race up until his decision day.

Campbell took his official visit to Maryland in early June and then followed that up with trips to WVU and North Carolina to close out the month. 

West Virginia already has three linebackers committed in the 2023 class (Josiah Trotter, James Heard, Ben Cutter) but are interested in adding one more to the group. 

