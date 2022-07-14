WVU LB Target Amare Campbell Drops Top 3 + Decision Date

Are you looking for the inside scoop on the 2022 West Virginia football season? Or are you looking for some inside information on the recruiting trail? Then, subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Schuyler Callihan and Christopher Hall, two names you can trust. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

West Virginia is hoping to see its momentum on the recruiting trail spill over into July and August as they await the decisions of a handful of top targets.

Monday evening, class of 2023 linebacker Amare Campbell (6'0", 215 lbs) of Unity Reed HS in Manassas, VA announced that he will be making his commitment on August 24th and will be choosing from Maryland, North Carolina, and WVU.

Each of the three finalists have had a short stint as the "leader" in Campbell's recruitment, but it seems as if all three have a legit shot at landing the star linebacker. I've talked to a couple of people familiar with Campbell's recruitment and the common belief is that all three schools will remain in the race up until his decision day.

Campbell took his official visit to Maryland in early June and then followed that up with trips to WVU and North Carolina to close out the month.

West Virginia already has three linebackers committed in the 2023 class (Josiah Trotter, James Heard, Ben Cutter) but are interested in adding one more to the group.

